UN Humanitarian Coordinator Visits Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 4 (Petra) -- The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Jamie McGoldrick, began a two-day visit to Gaza on Monday.According to a press release, the UN official met with local community leaders and others in Rafah on Monday, who expressed their concern about the impact of the crisis on women's health, as well as the possibility of a lost generation of children who have been out of school for several months.Meanwhile, the United Nations said that the Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, concluded a two-day visit to Egypt on Monday.While in Egypt, Kaag met with the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Social Solidarity, as well as the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.According to a UN statement, Coordinator Kaag discussed in her meetings various ways to ensure urgent assistance reaches needy civilians throughout Gaza, as well as the need for rapid implementation of Security Council Resolution 2720.