Higher Education Ministry SG Partakes In 2024 Eurasia Higher Education Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mamoun Al-Debi'e, participated in the 2024 Eurasia Higher Education Summit (EURIE) as a keynote speaker.According to a ministry statement on Monday, the summit, which was held in Istanbul, Turkey, aimed to generate opportunities for academic partnerships and student exchange, discuss the challenges facing higher education, exchange expertise and ideas, and establish joint projects.Al-Debi'e emphasized the importance of the summit, which was attended by 67 countries, including 11 Arab countries. He focused on issues of internationalization in higher education and the management and leadership of higher education.Al-Debi'e said that international cooperation in higher education and coordination between global partners and stakeholders is not just an option at this time, but a necessity for the continued growth and development of our academic institutions. He noted that the development, prosperity, and success of institutions are the result of the meeting of minds that becomes possible through important events such as this summit, where ideas are exchanged and networks are built. He added that the most valuable capital in the higher education sector is intellectual capital.He added, "In Jordan, we understand the transformative power of international cooperation. This contributes to the creation of a vibrant and dynamic higher education sector that is deeply rooted in the belief that exposure to diverse opinions, cultures, and ideas enhances the quality of education and prepares our students for success in an increasingly interconnected but complex world."He continued, "We must emphasize that international cooperation is also about people: students, faculty, administrative staff, and educational leaders. People are the main element in any meeting and any cooperation, and that is why we see mobility as one of the main themes in higher education today."Al-Debi'e reviewed five main strategies that Jordan has implemented to strengthen and expand its international partnerships, including exchange programs and student and faculty mobility, research and innovation, joint academic programs, teaching programs at the international level, online education, virtual education, and cooperation."