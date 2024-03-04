UN GA Holds Meeting On Veto Use Against Gaza Humanitarian Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Mar. 4 (Petra) -- The United Nations General Assembly held a meeting on Monday on the use of the veto against a draft resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.On February 20, the US exercised its veto power over a draft resolution that demanded a humanitarian cease-fire in the occupied Gaza Strip.In order to provide all UN members with an opportunity to evaluate and comment on the veto, the General Assembly approved a procedure in April 2020 that permits it to convene automatically ten days after any of the five permanent members of the Security Council exercises their veto power.75 countries, including the European Union and the Arab League, announced their attendance at the meeting by issuing statements.