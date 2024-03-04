Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 30,534

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has grown to 30,534 martyrs, with 71,920 wounded, according to a statement issued Monday by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.According to the ministry, women and children account for 73% of the total number of martyrs, with 13,430 being children and 8,900 being women.

