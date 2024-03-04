House Speaker Arrives In Abu Dhabi For Cooperation Talks

Amman, March 4 (Petra) -- The Speaker of the Lower House, Ahmed Safadi, and Jordanian MPs arrived Sunday in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, at the invitation of the Speaker of the UAE The Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash.According to a statement, Safadi and the Jordanian MPs visiting Abu Dhabi are scheduled to discuss bolstering parliamentary cooperation and regional developments.

