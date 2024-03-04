JSMO, Partners Wrap Up Project To Strengthen Accreditation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) -- The Standards and Metrology Organization's (JSMO) Accreditation and Standardization Unit has successfully completed a project aimed at enhancing the accreditation value chain within the Arab region.This initiative, carried out on behalf of the Arab Accreditation Cooperation (ARAC), received backing from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and was funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).The project's conclusion was marked by a series of discussions among participants on the outcomes and future strategies to bolster the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in the agricultural manufacturing sector.These discussions, attended by various official, private, local, and international entities, focused on enhancing existing opportunities and creating new avenues for growth.Abeer Al-Zuhair, the Director General of JSMO highlighted the critical role of accreditation for conformity assessment bodies in facilitating international trade, boosting exports, and attracting foreign direct investment.She emphasized how accreditation simplifies the import and export processes by reducing the required approvals and time, thereby lowering foreign trade costs and enhancing the competitive edge of Arab products.Al-Zuhair also noted Jordan's foundational role in ARAC, which has gained international recognition, paralleling the international acclaim received by the institution's accreditation unit.UNIDO's representative in Jordan, Sulafa Madanat, underscored the organization's commitment to enhancing competitiveness and productivity as keystones for global economic development.She emphasized the importance of strengthening quality standards and accreditation frameworks to support sustainable and inclusive growth.The project primarily aimed at encouraging SMEs to enhance the sustainability and quality of accreditation systems, thereby improving their products and export potential.Adel Qaid, the President of ARAC, detailed the agency's contributions to sustainable economic, social, and environmental development. He highlighted how facilitating access to new markets and removing trade barriers allows the productive sector to innovate and improve its competitive edge.He reflected on the decade-long strategic partnership between ARAC, UNIDO, and SIDA, which has supported the establishment of ARAC as a regional Arab umbrella organization for national accreditation bodies, encompassing 23 entities from 21 Arab countries.Maria Selin, the Regional Development Cooperation Officer at the Swedish Embassy in Amman, spoke on SIDA's objective to alleviate poverty worldwide through supporting quality and accreditation infrastructure experts in collaboration with international organizations. This support aims to spur industrial development and comprehensive economic growth, particularly in the Arab region.Selin also pointed out the pivotal role of accreditation in verifying the efficiency of conformity assessment bodies, ensuring their services meet the needs of all stakeholders.