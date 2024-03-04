UN Collects $956 Million For Gaza Following Appeal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 4 (Petra) -- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Monday that UN member states paid $956 million in response to a UN urgent appeal for Gaza and the occupied West Bank.It added that the raised money represents about 80 per cent of the $1.2 billion needed for embattled Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The response plan would focus on food, health, security, shelter, education, protection and coordination.The UN and its partners launched, in November, an urgent appeal to implement a response plan to support over 2.2 million people in the Gaza enclave and half a million in the occupied West Bank.