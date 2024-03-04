Rajasthan Govt Provides Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Man Who Died After Wrong Blood Transfusion

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Monday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a man who passed away recently due to a "wrong blood transfusion" in Jaipur.
The deceased identified as Sachin Sharma was undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.
"Regarding the untimely demise of Sachin Sharma, a patient admitted in Sawai Man Singh Hospital, our sensitive government provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family... My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family in this hour of immense sorrow," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.
Sachin Sharma (23) died recently after allegedly being transfused the wrong type of blood at SMS Hospital. He was administered AB+ blood while he had an O+ blood group.
On Sunday, his family members took out a march demanding financial aid as Sachin Sharma was the sole breadwinner in the family.
His sister and uncle climbed up on a water tank and came down only after officials assured the family of financial assistance.
