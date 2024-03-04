Dubai: Budding Chefs To Be Trained In Professional Kitchens With New Programme

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 8:02 PM

Budding chefs in the country will get a chance to work in a professional kitchen, thanks to a new programme launched by Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). The apprenticeship in Culinary Operations is one of the first in the Middle East and will prepare candidates for entry-level- Commis III- positions.

The initial intake will start this summer and aims to develop a highly skilled workforce of culinary arts talents while providing valuable opportunities for budding chefs to learn and earn at the same time.

Duy Pham, Junior Sous Chef at Garden on 8 in Media One Hotel said that it is the best opportunity for a youngster.“This is such a brilliant initiative,” he said.“It gives young chefs the chance to practice what they learn at school in the professional kitchen. It is a chance that I did not have when I began my career so I am glad that the next generation will get this invaluable opportunity.”

Duy Pham

Building on DCT's commitment to contributing to the growing hospitality sector in the region, the two-year programme will follow the nationally approved Certificate 4 in Culinary Operations curriculum and include a highly practical work-study format delivered in collaboration with industry partners. DCT has welcomed three launch partners for the programme – Gates Hospitality, Hilton, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – with more expected to sign up in the near future.

Provide opportunities

The goal of the program is to develop a pipeline of skilled entry-level graduates, according to the General Manager of DCT.“The apprenticeship programme aims to provide a new source of recruiting and qualifying talent for the culinary industry,” he said.“[It] is a 'first' and provides us with a template to introduce apprenticeships in other areas. The majority of study – roughly 60 percent – will be on the job, giving students a powerful springboard for the careers ahead of them.”

Apprentices will follow a comprehensive curriculum encompassing gastronomy, business proficiency, safety protocols, critical thinking, and effective communication. This will be complemented by firsthand experience gained from personalised training and mentorship from industry professionals and seasoned chefs within partners' kitchens.

Chefs in the industry welcomed the move.“I would say the program launched today by DTCM is very progressive, innovative and compassing every area of gastronomy and F&B,” said chef and founder of healthy food café Bliss Bites Shivani Sharma“The kind of experience many upcoming culinary talent will get is immense. When I started my journey, there were only unpaid internships available and it was dependent on resumes and trials. But this program is very unique as apprenticeship is very important in F&B."

Shivani Sharma New skills

According to chefs in the industry, it will teach youngsters valuable skills. Chef de cuisine at Grand Millennium Business Bay, Babuji Panicker said the new course was“nothing but a blessing” because it gave youngsters an unparalleled opportunity.

Babuji Panicker

“For an industry heavily dependent on on-the-job training, apprenticeships offer a structured pathway for aspiring chefs to gain practical experience, mentorship, and industry insights, laying a solid foundation for a successful career in the culinary arts,” he said.“Along with culinary skills, apprenticeships also foster personal growth and professional development. Apprentices learn teamwork, time management, communication, and problem-solving skills, all of which would have been invaluable at the start of my career.”

Applicants for the apprenticeships must be at least 18 years of age, meet DCT admission requirements and pass an industry partner-led interview. At the end of the programme, apprentices will need to take a practical exam assessed by DCT evaluators, which will test their level of achievement against specific performance criteria on a Pass/Merit/Distinction scale.

Assessments will also consider the apprentices' actual performance during the programme and students will need to produce written feedback on their experience. Successful apprentices will have the option to explore full time employment with their mentoring industry partner.

