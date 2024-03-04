ABN Newswire Partners With The Australian Gold Conference 2024

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

ABN Newswire and the 2024 Australian Gold Conference have partnered to ensure rapid and sophisticated breaking news distribution.

"The Australian Gold Conference is an important gathering of the national and international precious metals sector that can only benefit from our world leading news aggregation for breaking news," said Tim McKinnon, ABN Newswire CEO. "Top tier financial news sites, equity websites, search engines and of course social media are all crucial in the information mix."

The 2024 conference will shortly announce the program for Australia's leading gathering for investors as well as bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold explorers and producers at Crown Towers, Sydney from Monday 26 to Wednesday 28 August.

"How we communicate is as important as what we communicate," Kerry Stevenson, Australian Gold Conference Founder and CEO said. "For more than a decade we have recognised ABN Newswire as the digital disruptor in investor communications, we are delighted to join forces to ensure efficient communications to our global audience".

ABN Newswire's north American and Asian regional offices support constant technology upgrades as digital technology evolves.

"We like to think we are the gold standard for distribution," McKinnon says. "The message is important and we back gold's growth in every market, especially Australia."





ABN Newswire is a leading communications technology company, and electronically publishes and distributes corporate and financial video, news and information from publicly listed companies directly to investors and financial media outlets worldwide in multiple languages through a professional database network and financial news distribution platform.

Tim McKinnon CEO ABN NEWSWIRE ... +612-8205-7353 Kerry Stevenson Founder & CEO GOLD EVENTS ... +61 407 202 758