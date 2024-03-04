Eyeing AI Tech Stocks: (Nasdaq: KSCP) (NYSE: PATH) (CBOE: VHAI) (NYSE: SRYA)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the AI (artificial intelligence) Tech and Biotech sectors.

The newest tech companies are all involved in various aspects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Robotics sector with applications in public safety, RPA solutions for business, cloud computing and healthcare technology.

The latest biotech companies are involved in the treatment of age related disease, genetics medicines and autoimmune disease treatments.

New Stocks Added to the AI Tech Directories :

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP ) builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. We are Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). We use a unique combination of self-driving technology, robotics, artificial intelligence (A.I.) and electric "vehicles" to provide humans with extra eyes, ears and a voice on the ground. We can be in multiple locations at the same time, helping you protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of InnovationTM.

Vocodia Holdings Corp (CBOE: VHAI ) is an AI software company that build practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider that offers scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions which allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven and conversational communications. Vocodia deliver its patent pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (the "DISAs"), which are built with AI software programmed to sound and feel human and to perform business tasks that require humans to converse with one another effectively, and thus to provide the best representation for each of its customers' businesses.

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA ) is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. Syrenity transforms mental health care through personalized, proactive AI interventions, offering users customizable tools like assessments, cognitive therapy, and telehealth. This innovative blend of technology and compassionate support redefines the mental well-being journey.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq:TELO ) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps in order to affect age reversal. Its goal is to develop and commercialize new treatment options for age-related inflammatory conditions, with hemochromatosis as its initial clinical focus, and to thereafter expand the development of Telomir-1 to post-chemotherapy recovery as well as a broader range of other age-related inflammatory diseases and conditions such as osteoarthritis.

Metagenomi, Inc . (Nasdaq:MGX ) is a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived toolbox. Metagenomi is harnessing the power of metagenomics, the study of genetic material recovered from the natural environment, to unlock four billion years of microbial evolution to discover and develop a suite of novel editing tools capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the genome. Its comprehensive genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. Metagenomi believes its diverse and modular toolbox positions the company to access the entire genome and select the optimal tool to unlock the full potential of genome editing for patients.

Immunic, Inc . (Nasdaq: IMUX ) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, for which it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc . (Nasadq:VTYX ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

