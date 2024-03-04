Exploring Mining Podcast Interview With Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) - Meet Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's special edition of Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring an exclusive interview with host Cali Van Zant, talking to Aneel Waraich, Executive Vice President & Director Steppe Gold Ltd.

Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Steppe Gold - Meet Mongolia's leading gold producer

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX:STGO ) (OTCQX: STPGF ) is now set to be the leading gold producer in Mongolia following their recent acquisition of the Boroo Gold.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and is projected to produce over 100k ounce of gold from the current operational oxide zone of ATO Gold Mine in 2022 and 2023. The Company also completed a feasibility study into expansion of the ATO Gold Mine to approximately 100,000 ounces of gold per annum from the development of underlying fresh rock ores.

Aneel speaks to Investor Ideas about the background of starting Steppe Gold, and mining in Mongolia. Cost efficiency and renewable energy initiatives are two topic standouts discussed. He also shares results from 2023, the recent acquisition making them the largest producer of gold in Mongolia, and what to look out for in 2024 in gold prices .

Stay tuned till the end to hear why Steppe Gold is one to watch !

