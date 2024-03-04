Heng An Standard Life (Asia) Fully Supports Hong Kong New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme With ILAS Now Available For Application

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - Heng An Standard Life (Asia) Limited ("HASL Asia" or "the Company") welcomes and fully supports Hong Kong new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES). The company is committed to tying in with government policies to improve Hong Kong's competitive advantages in wealth management. As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the company is pleased to introduce the "5N Proposition" that offers customers with comprehensive long-term insurance and wealth management services. It encompasses the N ew CIES Proposition, N ew Products, N ew Investment Choices, N ew Fund Houses, and a N ew Platform. This comprehensive initiative comes in response to the strong market demand and aims to enhance customers' wealth planning.





Olivia Liu, Chief Executive of HASL Asia, welcomes and fully supports the new CIES introduced in Hong Kong to enhance the city's competitive advantage in wealth management. In celebration of the company's 25th anniversary, we are proud to introduce the“5N Proposition” in response to customer demand, further strengthening our position as a leading wealth-focused insurance company in Hong Kong.

New CIES Proposition : As the insurance company offering the most extensive selection of investment choices in the investment-linked assurance scheme (ILAS) market*, HASL Asia provides diversified investment choices to attract asset owners to settle in Hong Kong under the expanded CIES. The company's ILAS is open now for application under the new CIES.



New Products : Introducing a new Protection-Linked Plan (PLP), which offers customers higher life protection compared to traditional ILAS products, while also addressing their investment needs. With increased life protection coverage available before the age of 65, along with a transparent fee structure and regulated investment options, PLP aims to address gaps in protection. Additionally, the PLP offers customers at least one Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment option approved by the Securities and Futures Commission, promoting greater awareness of and participation in ESG investing.



New Fund Houses : Expanding the number of fund providers on our investment platform to 25, widening the range of investment options. The three new fund providers include China Universal Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited, Da Cheng International Asset Management Company Limited, and E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited.



New Investment Choices : Adding up to 15 income-distribution investment choices to our ILAS, including currency market and balanced investment choices provided by the new fund houses. This brings the total number of investment choices to over 300, cementing the company's position as the insurance company with the most diverse investment choices in the Hong Kong ILAS market*.



New Platform : Introducing the innovative online investment portfolio platform "In+" to facilitate convenient management of ILAS policies' investment portfolios for customers and financial advisers. In addition, financial advisers will be invited to participate in a simulated investment game on In+, with prizes as incentive. Further details will be announced soon.



Olivia Liu, Chief Executive of HASL Asia, said: "HASL Asia welcomes and fully supports the new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme in Hong Kong, and we will actively tie in with government policies to enhance the development advantages of wealth management in Hong Kong, attracting more investors to settle in the city. We are honoured to embark on our 25th year together with our valued customers and business partners. As we step into this new era, we are excited to introduce the '5N Proposition', providing our customers with comprehensive long-term insurance and wealth management services. Additionally, we will continue organising training activities in collaboration with various institutions through our MoreAcademy, enabling our colleagues and business partners to sharpen their expertise in financial planning. We are dedicated to contributing to the long-term development of the industry, living up to our brand belief of 'Get more from life', and remaining committed to becoming a leading, wealth-focused insurance company in Hong Kong."





*As of 1 March 2024

For information about HASL Asia and its products, please visit our company website:

For details about the new CIES, please visit the website of InvestHK: