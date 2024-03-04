King Visits JAF General Command To Mark 68Th Anniversary Of Army Leadership Arabisation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Monday thanked JAF and security agencies' personnel for their service on the 68th anniversary of the Arabisation of army leadership, marked on 1 March.During a visit to the General Command of the JAF, His Majesty highlighted the late King Hussein's historic decision to Arabise army command.The King, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, saluted all JAF and security agencies personnel, expressing pride in their role in protecting the homeland.His Majesty also praised the commitment of members of JAF and security personnel to the values of loyalty, dedication, courage, and Arab solidarity.The King said these values have guided the Arab Army throughout its history, as Jordan continues to stand by its Arab brethren, noting current ongoing efforts in supporting Palestinians in Gaza.His Majesty also stressed the readiness of army and security agencies personnel at all times despite the challenges, adding that nothing is difficult for Jordan with the morale and determination of members of JAF and security agencies.For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti paid tribute to the brave decision to Arabise army command, praising the great sacrifices of the Arab Army throughout its history.The director of the Public Security Directorate and the acting director of the General Intelligence Department also attended the meeting.