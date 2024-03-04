King Receives Hadash-Ta'al Knesset List Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday reiterated the need to exert all efforts towards an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, and protect civilians, stressing that Jordan will continue to push for an end to the war, and provide humanitarian, relief, and medical aid by land and air to the Strip.At a meeting with a delegation from the Hadash-Ta'al list in the Knesset, represented by co-chairs MK Ayman Odeh and MK Ahmad Tibi, as well as MK Youssef Atauna, His Majesty warned of the continuation of the war on Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which will expand the conflict.The King stressed the need to stop Israeli violations and unilateral measures in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, and to work with all parties to avoid any escalation, warning of Israeli settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank.His Majesty said Jordan will continue to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.The King stressed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza, which must both form the Palestinian state, reaffirming Jordan's complete rejection of attempts to forcefully displace the Palestinians.In addition, His Majesty highlighted the need to maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to undertake its relief role within its UN mandate.The King stressed the need to create a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.His Majesty also expressed appreciation for the important role of the Hadash-Ta'al list in bringing about change and representing Arab voices, as well as their efforts to reach peace and find a political horizon to end the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.