Technology Holdings Advises Leonardo, A Leading Australian Automation, BPM & Business Process Transformation Specialist,...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Technology Holdings , a global investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Leonardo , a leading Melbourne headquartered BPM, Automation and Business Process Transformation specialist, on its strategic sale to UST , a Temasek portfolio company. Leonardo drives intelligent end-to-end process improvement through technology and automation. Leonardo, a trusted partner of UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Red Hat, Software AG, and Workato, excels at driving comprehensive intelligent process improvements using cutting-edge technology.

Leonardo helps clients rebuild their processes for the digital age by combining process-centric strategic thinking with the rigour and precision of enabling technologies that support their transformation. Over the last two decades, Leonardo has helped their clients, both local and international, take manual, outdated, and broken processes and reimagine them for the digital age by ensuring that business strategies are embedded, automated, and integrated into the systems and platforms that drive better experiences with customers and stakeholders.

“Leonardo engaged Technology Holdings to run a process for the shareholders to achieve a liquidity event, and for our staff to have enhanced career opportunities. Over the following year or so we were able to achieve that outcome in difficult economic conditions. Through the ups and downs of the transaction process, Technology Holdings always providing a solid commercial sounding board that helped the shareholders of Leonardo achieve the outcome they desired. To the team at Technology Holdings, the shareholders and employees thank you for the effort and guidance you provided” said Stephen Chetcuti , Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo .

Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said,“We are delighted to have closed this BPM and Automation transaction – it is also our 21st BPM transaction and fourth transaction in the ANZ region. We are pleased with the outcome achieved for Leonardo and UST and wish Stephen and his team the very best on the next leg of their journey!”

