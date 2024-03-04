AUD/USD Signal Today - 04/03: Buying Seen Below $0.6500

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal on 20th

February

was not triggered, as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's AUD/USD Signals



Risk 0.75% Trades

may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6534, $0.6559, or $0.6590.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6488, $0.6480, or $0.6456.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.





Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, adoji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started AUD/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous forecast on 20thFebruary that theAUD/USD currency pairthat the line of least resistance was upwards. I thought that if the price could get established above $0.6550 it would probably rise to $0.6590, so I saw two consecutive higher hourly candlesticks closing above $0.6550 as an acceptable entry signal. This was a good entry signal for a long trade with about 20 pips of profit, so it was a good call.

The Forex market generally has been quite dull over the past few weeks. We saw the price fall below $0.6500 a few days ago and that triggered what looks to be solid buying. However, the bullish momentum tailed off as soon as the price reached the next resistance level at $0.6534.

There is nothing special going on here today, but if the price continues to fall to the nearest support level at $0.6488 and makes a bullish bounce, it could be a good long trade entry. Monitoring such a long trade carefully and being ready to take profits conservatively will probably be wise in the current low-volatility environment

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the AUD or the USD.

Ready to trade ourdaily Forex signals ? Check out this list ofthe best Forex brokersin Australia worth reviewing.