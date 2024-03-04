Day 150 Of Genocide: Israeli Aggression Kills Dozens Of Palestinian Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

As the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air enters its 150th day in a row, the occupation forces continue to commit massacres against Palestinian civilians.

Local Sourses said that the occupation warplanes bombed four homes in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, killing and injuring a number of citizens.

He added that the occupation artillery fired shells at citizens' homes in Al-Sabra and Al-Rimal Al-Janobi neighborhoods in Gaza City, causing casualties among civilians, including children and women.

The occupation artillery also bombed two houses in town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, wounding a number of citizens with varying injuries.

They were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia.

The sources said that the occupation aircraft bombed a house in Nuseirat camp, and another in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing two civilians and injuring others. The casualties were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city.

A number of citizens were injured when the occupation warplanes targeted a house in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The occupation warplanes also launched a raid on a house owned by Radwan family in Jabalia camp in the north, coinciding with the occupation artillery firing several shells towards citizens' homes in the camp, which left some civilians with several injuries.

In the south, 12 citizens, including children, were killed when the occupation warplanes targeted two homes belonging to Madi family, north of Rafah, and Al-Gharib family, in the center of the city.

The number of Palestinians killed as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 30,410, the majority of whom were children and women, while 71,700 others were injured. Thousands of victims remain under the rubble.



Gaza death toll from ongoing Israeli aggression surpasses 30,534

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 30,534, medical sources confirmed on Monday.

They said that at least 71,920 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“At least 124 people were killed and 210 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” they added .

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them,” the sources noted.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinian children who died due to malnutrition and lack of treatment had risen to 16, the sources said, shortly after the death of a child in Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.



