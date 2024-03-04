EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Royalty Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty for up to USD 115 million

HealthCare Royalty to purchase royalties from worldwide sales of Telix Pharmaceuticals' imaging diagnostic agent Zircaix TM (TLX250-CDx )

Heidelberg Pharma is eligible to receive up to USD 115 million in three near-term tranches Cumulative royalties sold are capped at a maximum value Ladenburg, Germany, 4 March 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech Company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), and HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) today announced that they have signed a royalty financing agreement. Formal closing conditions that are expected to be fulfilled in a timely manner must still be met. Heidelberg Pharma is eligible to receive up to USD 115 million from the sale of its future royalties from worldwide sales of ZircaixTM (TLX250-CDx), a microdose radiopharmaceutical Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent for the diagnosis and follow up of clear cell renal cancer. ZircaixTM is a radiolabeled form of the antibody girentuximab which binds to the tumor-specific antigen CAIX on clear cell renal cell carcinomas. ZircaixTM also has potential as a PET diagnostic imaging agent for other tumor types. Heidelberg Pharma developed the antibody up to a first completed Phase III clinical trial prior to licensing it to Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix), an Australian company based in Melbourne, Australia, in 2017. Telix completed the Phase III ZIRCON trial for ZircaixTM in the third quarter of 2022. A rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was announced by Telix in December 2023. Key terms of the agreement between Heidelberg Pharma and HCRx:

Heidelberg Pharma will receive a USD 25 million upfront payment at closing

Heidelberg Pharma will receive a maximum of USD 75 million payment upon FDA approval of ZircaixTM

Heidelberg Pharma will receive a USD 15 million milestone payment if calendar year 2025 worldwide net product sales of ZircaixTM exceed a certain level Following the receipt by HCRx of a maximum cumulative amount, royalty payments will revert to Heidelberg Pharma and HCRx will receive a low single digit royalty tail percentage thereafter Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl, Chief Executive Officer at Heidelberg Pharma, commented :“We are delighted to partner with HealthCare Royalty. This agreement will provide us with a non-dilutive financing based on expected royalty payments from the worldwide sales of ZircaixTM. The anticipated financial inflow will extend our cash reach substantially. We are well-positioned to accelerate and expand development of our proprietary pipeline candidates and ADC technologies.” “With this investment, we further pursue the goal of supporting innovative biopharmaceutical companies that will generate long-term value. We strongly believe in the potential of ZircaixTM to deliver value for patients worldwide and are pleased to partner with Heidelberg Pharma on this transaction.” added Clarke Futch, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCRx . Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as sole structuring agent on the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP and Görg Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB acted as legal advisors to Heidelberg Pharma. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisors to HCRx. Conference Call Heidelberg Pharma will hold a conference call on 25 March 2024 with the publication of the Annual Report. At the financial results press conference the transaction will be explained in more detail and there will be an opportunity to ask questions. About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer. Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA. About HealthCare Royalty HCRx is a leading royalty acquisition company focused on commercial or near-commercial stage biopharmaceutical products. HCRx has invested $5+ billion in over 85 biopharmaceutical products since inception with offices in Stamford (CT), San Francisco, Boston and London. For more information, visit HEALTHCARE ROYALTY® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: ...

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg



Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint

Email: ...

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 9621 IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: ...







