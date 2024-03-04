               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CABLEVISION HOLDING S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS


3/4/2024 2:24:48 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Buenos Aires, 03/04/2024 / 09:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Cablevision Holding S.A. (London, NYSE)


BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, March 11, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at:

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:

In London

 In New York
Cablevisión Holding S.A

Jasford IR

 Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ...

Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: ...

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: ...

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.


03/04/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG



MENAFN04032024004691010666ID1107932840

