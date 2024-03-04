EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): IPO

ELARIS AG plans IPO

04.03.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Press Release

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH COUNTRY.



ELARIS AG plans IPO

Listing of the ELARIS share in the m:access stock exchange segment planned

Innovative e-mobility provider with dynamic development

Vehicle range for needs-based, affordable e-mobility under the ELARIS brand

Close cooperation with major Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers

Offering of charging infrastructure solutions as a further business area Growth strategy with expansion of the market position, enhancement of the sales network, focused enlargement of the model range and internationalisation as drivers

Bad Dürkheim,

4 March 2024 – The innovative e-mobility company ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) is seeking to go public. The Management Board of ELARIS decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to submit an application for admission of the company's 12.1 million shares to the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access trading segment. A securities prospectus has been submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and approval is expected before long, meaning that the initial listing is still scheduled for March 2024. A purchase of the shares before the first day of trading is not planned; a public offer in Germany will only take place on the day of the initial listing and will be processed via the stock exchange. In addition to the listing on m:access, a listing of the shares on XETRA is planned in the near future. ELARIS currently offers a range of six electric car models in German-speaking countries, from microcars to SUVs and sedans to vans, under the ELARIS brand. The founder-managed company consistently focuses on affordable and needs-based electric mobility and works with large electric vehicle manufacturers in China to this end. These manufacturers produce vehicles on behalf of ELARIS that are specially customised to the demands of European customers and the local market. In some cases, ELARIS makes further customisations itself, particularly in the software area of the vehicles, so that the models are unique worldwide. ELARIS offers the most affordable electric car for less than EUR 21,000 (excl. VAT). The cooperation with the Chinese vehicle manufacturers enables ELARIS to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the market and demand when adapting the model specifications and range. Service agreements, for example with the Euromaster Group, which is part of the Michelin Group and has around 260 locations in Germany, ensure the repair and maintenance of vehicles as well as the sale of accessories. ELARIS vehicles can also be serviced by other garages. ELARIS cars are currently sold primarily in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition to its own direct sales organisation, ELARIS relies on a partner network of car dealerships in Germany, which is to be continuously expanded. There is also a distribution agreement with the Euromaster Group.

In the Charging Infrastructure division, ELARIS positions itself as a provider of charging stations and wall boxes and also offers consulting and services for the planning of charging infrastructure solutions. The company's aim is to increasingly leverage the cross-selling potential between the areas of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.



The growth strategy of ELARIS envisages the demand-orientated expansion of the model range as well as the enlargement of the sales network and the development of new international markets. ELARIS relies on local distributors on site. Relationships with corresponding partners already exist in the Netherlands, Italy and the Czech Republic. In addition, France, Spain and Poland are to be opened up for the ELARIS brand during the current year. More than 90 per cent of the shares in ELARIS AG are indirectly majority-owned by company founder Lars Stevenson and his wife. The private equity company NEON EQUITY AG holds a further 5 percent of the shares - the free float at the time of the IPO is just under 10 percent (including the shares held by NEON EQUITY AG). Lars Stevenson, Founder and CEO of ELARIS: "The planned IPO will be another milestone in our still young but very dynamic company history. It should help to make ELARIS even better known. In the coming years, we want to significantly expand our market position as an innovative electromobility company and make a contribution to the global energy transition. Demand-oriented and affordable electric cars are an important factor for the rapid success of electromobility."

Further information on the company can be found on Press Contact and Investor Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 556

...

Disclaimer The public offer referred to in this publication is based on a securities prospectus to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which will be published on the website of ELARIS AG () in the "Investor info" section once it has been approved. The securities prospectus alone contains the information for investors required by law. Potential investors are advised to carefully read the securities prospectus, which has been reviewed by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for completeness, coherence and comprehensibility, as it will be available on the ELARIS AG website () in the "Investor info" section before making an investment decision to buy or sell shares in ELARIS AG in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the investment decision and to make an investment decision only after consulting with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors and using all available information about the company. It should be noted that approval of the prospectus by BaFin should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities concerned. A public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication will be made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities will be made in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia. In particular, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered, sold, pledged or delivered (directly or indirectly) into or within the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to registration under, or an exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and, in each case, in compliance with applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America. This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and estimates that are made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not materialise in the future. The company is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication, except to the extent that such statements constitute inside information that must be publicly disclosed.

04.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ELARIS AG Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1 67098 Bad Dürkheim Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3 WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1850979



End of News EQS News Service