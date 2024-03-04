Berlin Cures' BC 007 Targeting Long COVID Achieves Solid Progress With Over 50% Patient Recruitment In Phase II Trial

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - Berlin Cures, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has reached a significant milestone in its Europe-wide clinical trial for Long COVID, effectively enrolling over 50% of the targeted 114 patients and expanding the study's inclusion criteria. The trial is investigating the efficacy of BC 007, the company's pioneering drug candidate designed to neutralize functional autoantibodies (fAABs), which play a key role in the persistence of Long COVID symptoms.

