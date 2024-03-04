Odisha STF Team Seizes Leopard Skin, One Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a person and seized one leopard skin during a raid at Phiringia in Kandhamal district, an STF official said on Monday.

The arrested individual was identified as Belarsen Kanhar, 43, a resident of Kurkanapalli (Kelapada) in Kandhamal district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF with the help of Kandhamal Police conducted a raid at a secluded spot near Manipadar village in the district on Sunday and apprehended Kanhar who was waiting there for a probable buyer.

"During the search, one leopard skin, Rs 5,500 in cash and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of the leopard skin. Hence, has been apprehended," an STF source said.

A case has been registered against the accused by the STF in this regard under various sections of IPC and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.