Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Reports Weight-Loss Results In Animal Study, Begins Eight-Week Follow-Up Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, is reporting glucose reduction and weight-loss results in a testing of its wholly owned and patented DehydraTECH-CBD formulation. According to the announcement, when administered to rodents in an eight-week study, DehydraTech-CBD resulted in

weight loss of 7%

and a reduction of

19.9% (p<0.05) in blood glucose. As a result, Lexaria has now signed contracts to begin a large, multiweek animal study that will substantially progress its DehydraTECH-GLP-1 and DehydraTECH-CBD weight-loss investigations. In addition, the announcement also noted that the company had published results of a human study, which showed that a single 7 mg semaglutide dose from Rybelsus(R) processed with DehydraTECH, was absorbed at a significantly higher level than without DehydraTECH processing; results of that testing showed that the treatment also managed blood glucose levels more effectively without any blood glucose spiking after eating.

“Together, these discoveries strongly support additional investigations, including determining whether daily dosing of DehydraTECH-GLP-1 might result in sustained higher concentrations of GLP-1 in blood over an extended treatment duration than without DehydraTECH processing and whether such a higher blood concentration might result in greater weight loss over time; and determining whether DehydraTECH-CBD, specially formulated for diabetes control and weight loss, alone and/or in conjunction with DehydraTECH-GLP-1, might also result in greater weight loss and/or blood glucose control over time,” said the company in the press release.“Manufacturing of the test articles for 8 of the 12 arms of the new animal study has already been completed, and dosing in those arms will commence as soon as the third-party laboratory is able to do so, expected to begin within 45 days.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

