US Judge Orders Government To Halt Attempts To Audit Crypto Miners' Energy Use

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The United States government has

halted its efforts to monitor crypto mining operations

due to concerns about increasing energy consumption, following a lawsuit by a sector accused of exacerbating the climate crisis by environmental organizations. A Texas federal judge has

ordered a temporary injunction

to stop the imposition of new regulations aimed at evaluating the energy use of cryptocurrency miners. According to the judge, if these restrictions were made mandatory, the crypto sector would be severely harmed.

An emergency initiative was launched last month by the U.S. Energy Department to assess how much energy mining activities used. These activities make use of a significant amount of processing power to solve intricate mathematical puzzles, making it easier to facilitate the addition of new tokens to a...

