Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Spotlights Its Dual Listing Program, Designed To Bridge The Gap Between International Investors And Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, recently posted a blog article discussing the 12th episode of its“Upstream Up Close” series on Twitter Spaces. The series features 10–15 minute discussions on the exciting world of digital collectibles, Web3 and trading on the Upstream platform. Episode 12 delved into the Upstream Dual Listing Program.“[The program] is a key initiative offering companies that are listed on global stock exchanges such as NASDAQ, NYSE, OTC, Euronext, ASX, NSX, TSX, CSE etc., to dual list on Upstream and access a global investor base who can trade their shares from anywhere in the world. Upstream is only available to international investors. No U.S. investors may trade on Upstream,” reads the blog.“As it stands today, it is very difficult for global retail investors to access U.S., Canadian and other securities without going through a cumbersome process... There are hurdles typically involved for issuers trying to access a global investor base and for investors attempting to access these securities. Upstream addresses these hurdles by giving retail investors direct access to dual-listed equities from all over the world right from their smartphones. Most trading apps offer windows into exchanges but Upstream offers direct access to the exchange and the dual-listed equities, democratizing trading for all.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

