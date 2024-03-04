Investornewsbreaks Save Foods Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W) Subsidiary Expands Footprint Within Its Local Market Of Israel

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W) , a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant based food, today announced that its 23% owned subsidiary,

Plantify Foods Inc. (TSX.V: PTFY) , a clean label food company dedicated to providing consumers with nutritious and delicious food options, has secured a new retailer. The move expands Plantify's footprint within its local market of Israel.“The company continues to secure new retail partners within its local market,” said Plantify's CEO Suzette Ramcharan.“While we push sales and marketing efforts in new and larger markets such as Europe and the United States, we are pleased to see growth within our local market, further solidifying our Clean Label brand. We are pleased with the growth we continue to see within our local market, a small country in size, but one that carries a lot of demand for our high-quality, healthy and forward-thinking products.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., Save Foods' majority owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods Inc., Save Foods' minority owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN