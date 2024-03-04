(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, has successfully completed electromagnetic compatibility (“EMC”) chamber testing with a European automotive original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”). According to the announcement, the testing was done at an external certified lab selected by the European OEM. Results of the testing indicate that the company's Zero Voltage Switching (“ZVS”) traction inverter has potential to provide substantial improvements and system-level cost savings when compared to inverters currently available. The announcement noted that electromagnetic interference (“EMI”) poses a threat to the proper functioning of most electronic systems, and EMC regulatory standards are designed to limit the impact. Next to efficiency, the company explained, EMC is the most critical property of drive systems. The results of the EMC chamber testing demonstrate the industry-leading capabilities and cost savings of Hillcrest's ZVS technology, the company noted. The company also amended the $5 million equity facility announced earlier this year. The announcement noted that Hillcrest and the third-party investor have agreed to replace the 12% annualized interest associated with each drawdown with a 12% drawdown fee; the fee remains payable in common shares in the capital of the company or by deduction from the funded advance, at the option of the investor.

“Recent EMC chamber testing with the European OEM showcased our technology's ability to achieve significantly better EMC during all tested operating points compared to existing inverters,” said Hillcrest chief technology officer Ari Berger in the press release.“This breakthrough will allow for a reduction or potential elimination of the expensive and heavy shielding, filters and laminates currently required in high-power systems. This advancement extends beyond EV's, benefiting nearly all electrical systems utilizing our ZVS inverter technology. For example, many industrial applications, such as heat pumps and power factor correction in server farms, suffer from EMI issues, forcing manufacturers to add costly countermeasures. Our ability to greatly reduce EMI without adding additional costs could offer a step-change improvement to these applications and an incredible market opportunity for Hillcrest.”

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

.

