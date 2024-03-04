(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, announced that it received an independent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its Brazil ionic adsorption clay project. The maiden MRE shows the PCH project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (“Mt”) comprising 6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million total rare earth oxide (“TREO”) and 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO. The MRE indicates that the deposit contains significant concentrations of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, which are the rare earth elements in high demand. In addition, the report indicated that the Buriti Zone showed significant anomalies of scandium and cobalt. According to the announcement, the company is now conducting a significant evaluation of the potential desorbed rare earth oxide.“Appia's team has done a tremendous amount of work over the past eight months leading to the commissioning of this maiden MRE on our two initial project areas, Target IV and the Buriti Zone,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium CEO Tom Drivas in the press release.“I couldn't be more pleased to confirm that our conviction was well placed as there is immense potential at our PCH project in Brazil. With an estimated 6.6 million tonnes of high-grade mineralization in the indicated category and 46.2 million tonnes of high-grade mineralization in the inferred category, and with some of the highest TREO grades in the world, we are well on our way to establishing the company as a leader not only in Brazil, but the around the globe.”

In addition, Appia Rare Earths & Uranium is participating at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (“PDAC”). The four-day event, which is recognized as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining gathering, is scheduled for March 3–6, 2024, in Toronto. During the convention, Appia's president Stephen Burega will be presenting a corporate update on the company. His presentation is slated to being at 10:30 a.m. on March 6.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.29 hectares (234,706.35 acres)

in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

