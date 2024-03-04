Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar Sponsors EAA's 'Goals4good'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar supported and sponsored the second school football tournament organised by the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) on March 1, a statement said Monday.

The event at Doha College campus, saw more than 30 schools competing at the 'Goals4Good' tournament consisting of a football and art competition, to support selected EAA Foundations' projects aiming to help the world's most vulnerable and marginalised children.

"Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar recognises education as a critical cornerstone for societal progress. As such, sponsoring the school tournament presents an opportunity for Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar to showcase its unwavering commitment and close ties to the community.

"In addition, this sponsorship reinforces the strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar and the EAA Foundation for four consecutive years, and embodies the true spirit of collaboration. Through this partnership over the past four years, Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar reached a significant milestone by collecting more than QR15mn in donations for the benefit of the EAA Foundation's Together programme."

