Jumbo Electronics' Mega Promotion Takes Centre Stage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ongoing Jumbo Electronics mega promotion offers flat discounts on leading brands as well as a wide range of assured gifts based on consumers' purchase value, a statement said Monday.

There are assured gifts with purchases worth QR500 and above and customers can take advantage of 0% interest payment options over six or 12 months with leading bank credit cards.

Loyalty programme members, such as Mukafa and Nojoom, can earn and redeem points on their purchases. The promotion can be accessed through any Jumbo electronics retail outlet or Jumbosouq.

Exciting offers await customers on electronics, mobiles, laptops, and other products across all stores. Discounts are offered on select world-class brands including LG, Harman Kardon, Ariston, Indesit, Nokia , JBL, Brother, Kenwood, Blueair, Nutribullet & Oscar.

Also among the attractions are a plethora of IoT-enabled devices, including smart speakers, streaming devices, and smart lighting.

After-sales service stands as a cornerstone for Jumbo Electronics, which operates a 2,500sqm master service centre in the Industrial Area, complemented by three satellite service centres across Qatar, ensuring swift and high-quality service.

Jumbo Electronics, Qatar, vice chairman and managing director Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, said: "In recent years, our homes have increasingly become the focal point of our lives. Consequently, there is a growing demand from consumers to enhance their living spaces with smarter entertainment gadgets and intelligent home appliances, driving convenience and productivity."

The rapid evolution of consumer durables and information technology poses a significant challenge for customers faced with an array of choices.

To assist consumers in navigating this landscape, 'Jumbo' has invested in extensive training for its professionals, equipping them with in-depth knowledge of the products and brands available. This enables them to conduct quick assessments of customer needs and provide tailored recommendations. Jumbo is committed to creating a world-class and welcoming shopping environment, ensuring customers feel confident that their purchases will be well-supported.

Reflecting on the journey, director and CEO C V Rappai, said: "Over the past 44 years, we've witnessed remarkable advancements across various aspects of our operations, including our brand range, support infrastructure, and customer service. Jumbo has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of electronics retail, and we take immense pride in our achievements. Our journey of progress will continue as we adapt and refine our strategies to overcome challenges.”

MENAFN04032024000067011011ID1107932733