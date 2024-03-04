Amir Patronises Education Excellence Day Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronised the 17th Education Excellence Day Award ceremony at the Sheraton Doha Hotel on Monday morning.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem and a number of Their Excellencies ministers, along with high-ranking officials, teachers and parents of the outstanding students attended the ceremony.

His Highness the Amir honored the 60 winners of the Education Excellence Award various categories which include Master's and PhD degree holders, university and secondary school graduates, outstanding primary and preparatory school students, the outstanding teacher, the distinguished school, and the distinguished scientific research.

A documentary about the Award and this year's winners of various categories was screened during the ceremony. The ceremony featured a speech by HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, and a speech by Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, winner of the Education Excellence Award in the secondary school category, on behalf of the outstanding honorees.

