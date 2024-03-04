Deputy Amir Opens DIMDEX 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani opened the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) at the Qatar National Convention Center on Monday.

The opening was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, defense ministers and chiefs of staff from brotherly and friendly countries, a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors accredited to the state and senior Qatar Armed Forces officers.

Also in attendance were the conference guests including maritime security and defense academics and experts.

The ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, and then the national anthem was played.

The ceremony included a documentary film about the Qatar Armed Forces, followed by a speech by HE the Commander of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces Staff Maj. Gen. (Navy) Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti.

After that, His Highness the Deputy Amir toured the exhibition where he was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations related to maritime security and defense.

His Highness the Deputy Amir was also briefed on the various modern equipment and vessels equipped with defense and communication systems and radars and other marine industries and services displayed by local, regional and international companies.



