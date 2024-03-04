Payments Leader Kristy Carstensen Named 'Most Influential' By American Banker

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

“This is a fascinating time to be in Payments,” said Kristy Carstensen, chief administrative officer for the U.S. Bank Payment Services.“The pace of innovation is quick, the rate of adoption is increasing, the opportunities are practically endless-and I'm here for it.”

Named to American Banker's Most Influential Women in Payments list for the fifth time, Carstensen said she is humbled and acknowledges the honor is representative of the team she is on, of the culture at U.S. Bank and the opportunities provided.

Her willingness to be open to possibilities, look for opportunities in unconventional places and embrace change have shaped her career as well as the industry she has grown to love, she said.

“The way we pay for goods and services has become more diversified. Mobile wallets, cash apps and buy now, pay later options are transforming traditional payment methods,” Carstensen said.“Real-time, simple, convenient, integrated and embedded have become the new vernacular. There is a real energy around our payment systems, and we have the innovative solutions to harness it.”

Carstensen said that with the rise in digital payment options, the payments industry has also seen new types of fraud and data security concerns.

“Part of the advantage of working in payments for a larger bank is that we have a depth of knowledge and resources to stay on top of evolving threats,” Carstensen said.“We can be more confident in our growth strategy because we have a solid foundation and stability that comes from being in a regulated industry.

“I am extremely proud of the work we are doing to create the best payments products and experiences for our clients,” she said.“Our dedication to inclusive growth not only builds a team with a wide range of backgrounds, skills and experience, but it also helps us look at challenges from different perspectives. Because of this, we can see opportunities in every situation and to find the best solutions for our clients.”

U.S. Bank Payment Services comprises three revenue-generating lines of business – Corporate Payments and Treasury Services (CPTS), Retail Payment Solutions (RPS) and Elavon- as well as enabling functions. In 2023, the revenue-generating lines provided 25% of revenue for U.S. Bank while the shared services teams managed risk and fraud concerns across the business lines.