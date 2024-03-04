Georgia Tech's Scheller College Names Sustainability Fellows And Ambassadors

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Ray C. Anderson Center at the Scheller College of Business is pleased to announce the 2023-24 Scheller College Sustainability Fellows and Ambassadors! In this year's program, 25 graduate and undergraduate students from across Georgia Tech are learning to become leaders in building a sustainable and prosperous future. The changemakers are working on projects that have the potential to make a real-world impact. Topics include social performance, greenhouse gas emissions in the building sector, waste management, rooftop solar, and more. Read the article .

