Georgia Tech's Scheller College Names Sustainability Fellows And Ambassadors

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Ray C. Anderson Center at the Scheller College of Business is pleased to announce the 2023-24 Scheller College Sustainability Fellows and Ambassadors! In this year's program, 25 graduate and undergraduate students from across Georgia Tech are learning to become leaders in building a sustainable and prosperous future. The changemakers are working on projects that have the potential to make a real-world impact. Topics include social performance, greenhouse gas emissions in the building sector, waste management, rooftop solar, and more. Read the article .
MENAFN04032024007202015466ID1107932723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.