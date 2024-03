Sustainable Computing Thrives At The Largest Solar Powered Data Center

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Forbes

Moro Hub unveiled a prospective partnership to introduce SAP's public cloud services to the groundbreaking green data center. This development paves the way for both public and private sector entities in the UAE to diminish their ecological impact by harnessing SAP's cloud solutions hosted by Moro Hub. This initiative aligns with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to pioneer the adoption of sustainable computing technologies in the UAE.

