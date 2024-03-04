Taking Time To Learn: Meet Lindsey Henry

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your role.

I have been with GoDaddy full-time for two and a half years. I started out as an intern in 2020. I currently live in Seattle and work from the Kirkland office. I work on the Network Automation Team as a Software Engineer. We manage, develop, and organize the tools and products that the networking organization uses to manage the network in an automatic way.

What project has been the most rewarding throughout your career journey?

The 100% IP Visibility effort was my first project at GoDaddy. The goal of the project was to find all network-owned IPs and put them in Netbox (which is an IP management database). It was a very visible effort and a lot of teams adjacent to my own were aware of it. It was a great way to learn about the network but also to hear from my teammates and the teams we work with that my work was noticed and contributing to organization-wide efforts.

How has GoDaddy helped you grow as an individual?

My team at GoDaddy has been really supportive of my growth as a Software Engineer. They encourage me to go and learn on my own, but are also very available to help teach me when I need it. This has allowed me to be more comfortable and confident at work, and to really enjoy the work I do and have fun with it.

What advice would you give to an individual who is interested in a career in Software Development Engineering?

Take the time to learn things that are fun or interesting to you and start to participate in system design and coding challenges. For me, participating in these challenges was great interview prep and also gave me an opportunity to see what problems I found most interesting and enjoyed solving. Now in my current role, I am able to ask for more system design tasks because I know I enjoy working on them!

What's your motto or personal mantra?

"Have fun!" or "c'est la vie" meaning "that's life" if something isn't necessarily fun, but required.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy outdoor activities such as road biking, mountain biking, skiing, climbing, playing field hockey, tennis, and pickleball. During my free time, you can also find me drinking beers with friends.

