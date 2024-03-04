'Everyone Eats': Local Pizza Hut Helps Fill Empty Bellies

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Soo Today

As part of the 'Hut to Heart' initiative, employees at Pizza Hut on Great Northern Road have been collecting donations and making upwards of 15 pizzas every day for homeless and vulnerable members of the community.

Employees at Pizza Hut on Great Northern Road have lost count as to how many smiling faces they've seen walk out their door over the last few weeks.

Since late January, the chain restaurant has been providing free pizzas to homeless and vulnerable members of the community as part of their 'Hut to Heart' initiative.

The store's new owners Hardik and Himanshu Soni are overseeing the fundraiser at all eight of their Pizza Hut locations in Ontario. The Sault location is their only one in northern Ontario.

