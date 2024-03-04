Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: All About Arvind Kejriwal's ₹1,000 Monthly Aid For Women

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Marlena on Monday presented the state budget with a total outlay of ₹76,000 crore for 2024-25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government also announced that women above the age of 18 years will receive ₹1,000 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

The theme of the Delhi Budget 2024-25 is“Ram Rajya”.The Delhi government announced an allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, women above 18 years of age will get ₹1,000 per month.\"A budget of ₹2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the ₹2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of ₹1000 per month,\" Atishi said.

For a woman to become eligible under the scheme, she should be a Delhi voter, should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme and should not be an income-tax payer, Atishi said to the final electoral roll of Delhi published in January this year, there are 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital chief minister called the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'“world's biggest programme to empower women” adding that it is a“very emotional day” for him.

“Today a big announcement has been made for the women of Delhi. This will be the world's biggest programme to empower women. Now they will not have to depend on anyone for money,” said Kejriwal.“Today is a very emotional day for me, I never thought that I would enter politics. I can never repay the debt of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi are like my family, everyone should get a quality education.”

Kejriwal also said that his government has been working on the scheme for years“by saving money”. \"We have been working on this for many years. By saving money, we are doing the work done by the public and spending it on the public. I want to congratulate the women of Delhi,\" he said.\"Women above 18 years of age who are not government employees, who do not receive any pension and who do not pay income tax, will get the benefit. Women will have to give a self-declaration. The process will start after the elections,\" he added.



