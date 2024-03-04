Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: New CCTV Visuals Shows Suspect Entering, Leaving Bengaluru Eatery - Watch Video

(MENAFN
"10 people were injured on Friday after an explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case but remains untraceable. The same individual was however caught entering and leaving the eatery premises on CCTV cameras.
“There is information that he came by a bus...26 buses passed there around that time. We went through all the 26 buses. We have found the bus in which he travelled. He was wearing a cap, mask and glasses. We are not getting clarity there as well,” Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Sunday blast took place at 1 pm on March 1 and the police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion Karnataka home minister had earlier indicated that there were eight teams looking into different aspects of the case. Investigative agencies have aleady collected extensive CCTV footage from the area to trace the culprit. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency on Monday.
The incident also took on political overtones with the BJP demanding the resignation of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.“I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not to make this a political issue...We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG arrived here. We will definitely find the person...BJP should not issue negative statements” Parameshwara added.“It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles. I ask every resident of Bengaluru to not worry” added Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(With inputs from agencies)
