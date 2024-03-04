Himachal Pradesh Govt Announces ₹1,500 Per Month To Women In 18-60 Years Age Group

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Fulfilling one of the 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the state Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu Monday announced that his government will give ₹1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from the next financial year Chief Minister said the state government plans to spend ₹800 crore Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna annually. Over five lakh women would be covered under the initiative, Sukhu said said he is happy that his government has closed the doors to corruption and gave the money to these girls Read | Tata Motors to demerge businesses into two separate listed companies
“...We are starting Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana today. All girls above 18 years of age will get ₹18,000 per annum. This was an ambitious scheme and I am happy that we closed the doors to corruption and gave the money to these girls...” ANI quoted Sukhu as saying Chief Minister said that with this initiative, the state government has fulfilled five out of 10 poll promises made by the party ahead of the Assembly elections Read | What Rameshwaram cafe blast suspect did in 9 minutes? | Watch
The Chief minister further reiterated that his government had restored the old pension scheme benefitting 1.36 lakh employees of the state, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said his government is stable and would complete its five-year-term.\"It is difficult for the Congress party to stay in power as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the Congress, \" PTI quoted Sukhu as saying Read | Delhi HC scraps Mahua Moitra's plea on restricting BJP's Nishikant Dubey, lawyer Jai Dehadrai from making bribery remarkThe chief minister further said,“A year ago we formed Congress government in the state, during the past 14 months of government we dealt with the adverse financial conditions of the state with a debt of 75,000 crore rupees...We had to face a natural disaster, 4,000 houses were damaged. 13,000 houses were damaged partially, our government estimated the loss and changed the rule to help those families...”The political crisis arose in Himachal Pradesh during the recently held polling for the Rajya Sabha elections as nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.
