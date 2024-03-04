Earthquake Today: 3.2 Magnitude Quake Hit Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Earthquake today: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Monday about an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale which hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The quake hit the Jammu division's district at 9:08 PM and currently, there are no reports of damages or casualties in the earthquake per the NCS, which is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity, the Jammu and Kashmir earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, and its shockwaves were felt across the region.“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:08:39 IST, Lat: 33.02 & Long: 75.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on X.The National Center for Seismology (NCS) serves as the central authority under the Government of India responsible for overseeing and tracking earthquake occurrences within the nation. Operating a sophisticated National Seismological Network comprising 160 stations equipped with advanced technology, strategically positioned nationwide, the NCS diligently observes seismic activity throughout the country, maintaining continuous surveillance around the clock enhances rescuers' skillsThe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is India's nodal agency to save lives during disasters, and decided to train its rescuers and dogs in specialized skills to identify the dead correctly and ensure their dignity.“We are shortly going to start a victim identification course from what we learned during the Balasore rail accident...this is forensic science. When we recovered bodies in Balasore, we later found that the exact location of the recovery was not marked,” NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told PTI.\"What should have been done is that if we are recovering a body from bogie X, we should put a tag or mark there so that later you can match it with the railway reservation chart or the passenger manifest and ensure that the person is identified swiftly and correctly,\" Karwal said.



