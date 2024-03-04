CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls For Public Support, Appeals For 7 INDIA Alliance Mps To Strengthen Delhi's Voice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the Delhi Finance Minister presented the budget of Rs 76000 crore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 4) urged the people of Delhi to vote for all 7 candidates of the INDIA bloc adding that people of Delhi are like his family.

Hitting out at the Centre while accusing of toppling the AAP government, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "You (the public) gave me 62 seats (in the 2020 elections) and 67 seats (in the 2015 elections), only then my government could run, otherwise, if we had got 40 seats, these people would have toppled my government. Everyone is seeing how the BJP, LG and the central government create obstacles in every work."

"I am fighting with all of them. What did the people of Delhi get by electing 7 BJP MPs? I want to tell the people that they should elect 7 MPs from the INDIA Alliance, it will strengthen me. 13 MPs will come from Punjab, we have 10 in Rajya Sabha, and overall we will have 25-30 MPs, then no one will have the power to stop our work..." The Delhi CM added.

Speaking about appearing before ED virtually after March 12, CM Kejriwal said, "My stand has always been that ED summons are illegal. I have written to them (ED) many times but they have not responded...I have written that I am not hiding anything and am ready to answer all your questions and you can ask through video conferencing. This is my right...There is no demand from my side, but if they want, they can telecast the (questioning) live..."

The Delhi CM congratulated the women of Delhi after the Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced the transfer Rs 1000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the financial year 2024-25.

"Women above 18 years of age who are not government employees, who do not receive any pension and who do not pay income tax, will get the benefit. Women will have to give a self-declaration. The process will start after the elections..." he added.

Delhi Minister Atishi presented the 10th budget of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha today.

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which women above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month," Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

"A budget of Rs 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs. 2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of Rs 1000 per month," the minister said.