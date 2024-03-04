Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Groove To Dhol Beats At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, ended on March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This star-studded event featured performances by numerous Indian and foreign performers. The Bachchan family, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta, Jaya, and Agastya, as well as Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, arrived at Jamnagar on March 3. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Abhishek, Aaradhya, and Aishwarya can be seen enjoying a spirited performance to the rhythmic sounds of dhol as the Ambanis wrap up their three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.



The video

Their animated grins indicated that they were thoroughly enjoying themselves as they swayed to the beats of the dhol, fully absorbed in the spirits of the pre-wedding festivities.

Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Several Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Aditya Roy Kapur, came to Jamnagar to celebrate this rare and big occasion. Diljit Dosanjh also performed during the party.

The last day was packed with the colorful sounds of dhol, the bride-to-be's grand entrance to a soulful song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and a succession of incredible performances. Aaradhya looked lovely in a white Anarkali suit, Aishwarya was stunning in a beige floor-length Anarkali salwar suit, and Abhishek looked dashing in a beige kurta combo.