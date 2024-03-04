Bomb Blast Investigation Delays Opening Of Bengaluru’S Rameshwaram Cafe For Few More Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The anticipated reopening of Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli area has been postponed due to ongoing investigations following a bomb blast that rocked the cafe on March 1. Despite initial plans to resume operations on March 8, the cafe remains shuttered as authorities continue their search for the perpetrator behind the explosion.

In the aftermath of the bomb blast at Rameswaram Cafe near Brookefield in Bengaluru, the cafe's management had set their sights on reopening on March 8, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri. However, the investigation into the incident, which shook the locality on March 1, has cast a shadow over these plans.

The Police Department, responsible for overseeing the investigation, has declined to grant permission for the cafe's reopening, citing the unresolved nature of the case. Despite the cafe's owner expressing determination to resume business and garnering support from thousands on social media, the authorities remain firm in their decision.

"We will not be re-opening the cafe for a few more days," shared the Rameswaram Cafe Social Media team in a post, acknowledging the delay. They also confirmed the deletion of a previous announcement regarding the reopening date, emphasizing the need to wait until investigations conclude.