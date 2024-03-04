Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Central Contract May Be Resorted: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf's central contract might see a reinstatement following a review by the legal team of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as reported by PTI source on Monday.

Rauf's central contract was terminated just before the commencement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he declined to participate in the three-Test series against Australia, which Pakistan eventually lost 0-3 in January. The PCB's legal team is presently assessing Rauf's appeal, which aims to have his central contract reinstated. The source mentioned that there is a possibility that the appeal might be accepted, leading to the restoration of his contract.

Haris Rauf is currently sidelined from the PSL due to a dislocated shoulder suffered during the third match of the tournament while playing for Lahore Qalandars. Despite opting out of the Test series against Australia, Rauf participated in the Big Bash during the same period.

The PCB had included him in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand, as Rauf had last played for Pakistan in the fourth match of the series in Christchurch. Alongside terminating his contract, the PCB suspended the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Haris for participating in foreign leagues until June this year.

The source noted that Haris submitted his appeal through his lawyer, providing a comprehensive statement outlining his version of events that prevented his participation in the Tests in Australia.

However, the PCB is reportedly displeased with the comments made by one of Rauf's PSL franchise owners, Sameen Rana. In an interview, Rana criticized the board for its actions against Rauf, calling the timing of the contract termination announcement unnecessary and criticizing the management's poor handling of the situation.

