Viral Post: 'You've Always Been Great...' Bill Gates Praises Mark Zuckerberg's Dressing For Jamnagar Gala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The attire that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, wore to one of the parties during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, astonished Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations took place over the course of three days, from March 1 to 3. There were five events in all. Gates and Zuckerberg were among the many worldwide celebrities, athletes, and public figures that attended the lavish event.
For the pre-wedding event 'A Walk on the Wildside' on March 2, Zuckerberg wore the hand-embroidered 'Sunderbans Tigress' shirt designed by Rahul Mishra. The shirt, which was in line with the theme, was paired with white pants.
In a picture with the CEO of Meta, Gates expressed his admiration for Zuckerberg's sense of style by writing, "You've always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!" in the post's caption.
Here's what went behind making Zuckerberg's shirt, as posted by Rahul Mishra.
Zuckerberg and his spouse Priscilla Chan were present at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.
On January 19, 2023, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, proposed to Radhika Merchant in a Gol Dhana ceremony held in Mumbai.
