Shardul Thakur Guides Mumbai To Ranji Trophy Final With Stellar Performance Against Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a commanding display, Mumbai, led by the brilliant all-round performance of Shardul Thakur, secured a resounding victory over Tamil Nadu, storming into the Ranji Trophy final. Thakur's impressive century on the second day set the tone, contributing to Mumbai's substantial first-innings lead of 232 runs. He continued his stellar performance by leading Mumbai's bowling attack, limiting Tamil Nadu to 162 in their second innings.

Despite Baba Indrajith's valiant effort with a score of 70, Tamil Nadu struggled against Mumbai's relentless attack. Thakur's two-wicket burst early on the third day, including the key wicket of N Jagadeesan, proved pivotal. The middle-order resistance from Indrajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul was not enough to counter Mumbai's dominance.

Shardul Thakur, with his impactful bowling (2/48 and 2/16) and maiden century, played a pivotal role in Mumbai's triumph. Spinners Tanush Kotian (2/18) and Shams Mulani (4/53) joined the pace attack in securing the remaining wickets, sealing a comprehensive win for Mumbai.

Mumbai's total of 378 in the first innings, with notable contributions from Musheer Khan, Shardul Thakur, and Tanush Kotian, proved too challenging for Tamil Nadu to overcome. Mumbai's convincing victory by an innings and 70 runs propels them into the Ranji Trophy final.

