Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Entering, Leaving Cafe As Probe Continues (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Even as probe into Friday's blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, Bengaluru, continues new CCTV footage capturing the suspect surfaced on Monday. Donned in a white cap and wearing a mask, the individual, can be seen both entering and exiting the cafe, which is a popular eatery in the city. The latest CCTV footage has come to light on a day

probe into the blast was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

This development

follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement suggesting the potential involvement of the NIA in the investigation if deemed necessary. Currently, Karnataka Police, with assistance from NIA, NSG, and IB officials, is conducting the probe into the blast.

Reports indicate that the prime suspect boarded the BMTC bus purportedly to evade surveillance cameras. Furthermore, it's reported that he concealed the timer inside his bag at the BMTC bus stand. As the investigation progressed, authorities sifted through numerous call records in an attempt to trace the suspect's whereabouts while he entered the cafe.

According to CCTV footage, the suspect spent approximately 9 minutes inside the cafe, during which he ordered Idly before promptly leaving while holding a mobile phone. However, police sources suggest that the suspect may have been using a dummy phone to obfuscate the investigation.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Following the blast, Karnataka Police swiftly registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act, indicating the severity of the incident.

The NIA, established in 2008 in response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, specializes in investigating terrorism-related cases and is actively involved in the probe.

Also read:

Bomb blast investigation delays opening of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe for few more days