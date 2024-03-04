HOT Pictures: Kiara Advani Slays In Black Gown That Comes With Huge Rose, Deep V Neckline

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar is full of pizzazz and glitter, with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward.

Kiara Advani chose a black silhouette that flatters her figure and the 'Satyaprem Ki Khatha' actress looked gorgeous.

The black gown featured a deep V-neckline with some glitter and a huge rose. The sequinned rose stood out at the neckline, resulting in a refined look.



Kiara's skin-fit long gown had the waist balanced out the slightly roomier bodice at the bottom and looked lovely.



Kiara Advani's makeup artist, Lekha Gupta, chose matte makeup for her and accentuated it with smokey eyes, filled brows, a dash of metallic eyeshadow, and rusted brown lip colour.

Kiara Advani's love affair with unorthodox earrings dominated the show once more, as she opted for gigantic Varuna D Jani earrings.